LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell leaves bubble to address urgent family matter | NBA News

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell has left the NBA bubble near Orlando to address an urgent family matter, according to multiple reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic said Harrell is expected to return “at a later date.”

Harrell became the second player to leave Florida for family reasons. On Thursday, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson departed.

Harrell’s absence could render the Clippers shorthanded when they restart the season in the early hours of July 31 against the Los Angeles Lakers, live on .

As of Thursday, Marcus Morris Sr, Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet had yet to make their way to the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on Thursday, and coach Doc Rivers declined to address their status Friday before practice.

“As far as guys that have showed up and not showed up, we don’t talk about that,” Rivers said. “So we’re going to continue to not talk about it.”

Shamet tested positive for the coronavirus early this month.

Harrell, 26, averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 63 games (two starts) before the season was halted on March 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

















Should he return, NBA protocol will require Harrell to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel room upon his return.

The Clippers (44-20) are in second place in the Western Conference, five-nand-a-half games behind the Lakers (49-14).

