KGF star Yash talks about how his beard has become a part of his personality



One film that caught eyeballs in 2018 was the Yash starrer KGF. KGF,rsquo;s gritty drama had impressed the audience. So much that they’ve been waiting for its sequel ever since. The film was to go on floors this year, but the lockdown put paid to all the plans.

However Yash is using this lockdown time constructively. The actor is busy maintaining his beard for the sequel and loves his facial fuzz. Speaking to a leading daily, the actor said, “The beard was an important element of my look in the film, but now it has become a part of my personality. Although it requires extra effort to keep it well-groomed, I don,rsquo;t mind at all.”

KGF Chapter 2 was supposed to release in October this year. But now it has been postponed, naturally. The film will star Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt this time. And the makers are packing an extra punch for the audience who loved the first instalment.