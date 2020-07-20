Keyshia Cole’s Younger Boyfriend DUMPED Her!! (Details)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

R,amp;B singer Keyshia Cole’s 24 year old boyfriend has dumped her, MTO News confirmed.

Keyshia has been dating music artist Niko Khale for the past year, and she made the young man a father and a stepfather. The couple share a baby son, Tobias, together. Keyshia also has a son, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr., who she shares with her ex, Daniel Gibson.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR