Keyshia Cole’s Younger Boyfriend DUMPED Her!! (Details)

R,amp;B singer Keyshia Cole’s 24 year old boyfriend has dumped her, MTO News confirmed.

Keyshia has been dating music artist Niko Khale for the past year, and she made the young man a father and a stepfather. The couple share a baby son, Tobias, together. Keyshia also has a son, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr., who she shares with her ex, Daniel Gibson.

Now, according to social media reports the two split. And one entertainment insider told MTO News that it was Niko who “dumped” Keyshia.

Neither artist is following the other:

The couple began dating in 2018, with their relationship sparking a lot of reactions on social media due to their age difference (Keyshia is 14 years older than Khale).

Keyshia is very sensitive to those criticisms and showed her sensitivity during an appearance on Nick Cannon’s morning show, where she refused to accept the presenter’s view that she was Khale’s “elder”.

Nick, drawing comparisons between Keyshia and Niko’s relationship and his relationship with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, told Keyshia to “embrace” the fact that she was her boyfriend’s “elder”.

Keyshia didn’t want to accept such a label but Nick, not backing down on his assertions, explained that there was nothing wrong about a younger man being molded and shaped by an older woman he is in a relationship with.