Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker May Take Romance to Arizona

The 24-year-old model and the 23-year-old pro basketball player fuel their dating rumors after they post on their respective Instagram accounts pictures with similar mountain background.

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker managed to spend more time together, before he entered pre-NBA bubble. The rumored couple has fueled their dating speculation after posting almost identical pictures, though they were shared a few days apart.

On Saturday, July 18, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star uploaded on her Instagram account a couple of photos showing her in a mountainous region with a body of water below. She didn’t mention the exact place, but called it “not earth” and revealed that they were taken during a trip “few weeks ago.”

Several days before, Devin took to his own page to post three snaps of him going on a hike at Slide Rock State Park in Sedona. One of the pictures showed him rocking a bright orange hoodie with the background of a rocky mountain, which looks similar to the one featured on Kendall’s image. “Red rock/Slide rock,” he captioned the pics.

It didn’t take long for fans to put things together and guess that the two might have been at the same place at the same time for a romantic getaway, though they’re no featured in each other’s photos. “With the FULL knowledge that people will know they are together. Everything is thought out and planned. No accidents,” one person commented on Kendall and Devin’s photos on Twitter.

“Sixers vs Suns August 11th….gonna be some talking going on during that game!” another wrote, while some others claimed that it wasn’t surprising if the raven beauty and the NBA star were hanging out together.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumors after they went on a road trip together to Sedona, Arizona in late April. A source told TMZ at the time, “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air.”

In May, the 24-year-old model was caught picking up the 23-year-old shooting guard at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. Later in June, the alleged lovebirds were spotted on a dinner date at expensive sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu as soon as restaurants opened for dine-in.

Devin is now in Orlando as his team, the Phoenix Suns, is one of 22 teams invited to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the league’s resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, which is slated to begin on July 31. Prior and during the rest of the season and playoffs, players and staff will live in a bubble environment with only essential people, including coaches and family members, being allowed in the bubble.