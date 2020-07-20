Keke Palmer Denies Rumors That ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’ Is Canceled Due to Her Activism

Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman

While admitting to hating ‘talking about business’ on social media, Keke still wants to address the matter ‘so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job!’

Keke Palmer is clearing things up. The TV personality has broken her silence regarding rumors about the cancellation of her “Good Morning America talk show “Strahan, Sara and Keke“, which also featured Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

As the decision to pull the plug on the show arrived amid Black Lives Matter movement around the country, many people assumed that it might have something to dowith Keke’s active involvement in the movement. “Ain’t it weird how Keke Palmer was seen protesting and preaching to the police about Racism in our country the ABC decides to cancel her show,” one fan said in a post, which later Keke reposted on her Instagram account on Saturday, July 18.

“I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a black person that you will in some way be punished,” Keke explained in the caption. “I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up.”

Denying that her activism was the reason behind the cancellation, Keke, who previously made headlines after a video of her at a Los Angeles protest went viral, went on saying, “If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to ‘SSK’ as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a ‘series regular’ see me see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer. That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves.”

Keke admitted to hating “talking about business” on social media, but still she wanted to address the matter “so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job!” She continued writing, “That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not. Do not believe this lie. Stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS.”

<br />

Earlier this month, it was reported that ABC axed “Strahan, Sara and Keke” and replaced it with “GMA 3: What You Need to Know”, featuring Amy Robach, Dr. Jen Ashton and occasionally TJ Holmes giving a daily coronavirus report. A source told Page Six at the time, “It was initially supposed to be a two-week experiment and the show did really well.”