Kanye West’s Friends & Family Are Reportedly Concerned About Him Following His Remarks At His Campaign Rally

Roommates, TMZ reports that the friends and family of Kanye West are concerned about him following his rally in South Carolina yesterday.

Sources close to Kanye spoke to TMZ and allege that Kanye is in need of professional help and they believe he may be in the middle of a bipolar episode after his remarks at his rally. The sources also claim that Ye’s business relationship may also be taking a hit following his remarks.

Yesterday we reported on his comments about Harriett Tubman and slavery, his thoughts on abortion before breaking down into tears. TMZ reports that the Kardashians are also reportedly upset that Kanye spoke about Kim’s first pregnancy and how they privately spoke about a possible abortion, an option he claimed he wanted.

This isn’t the first time that Kanye West’s remarks have sparked outrage. Last year, social media felt he was cancel worthy after he said “slavery was a choice.” His latest remarks have many people online denouncing him and asking is he’s okay. We will be sure to keep you up to date on this tea Roommates!

