Kanye West Upsets the Kardashians With Controversial Remarks at First Rally, 50 Cent Blames Jay-Z

While the ‘In da Club’ rapper thinks the ‘Follow God’ spitter’s presidential campaign is somehow Hov’s fault, other stars also blast the Yeezy designer for distracting people from the election.

Kanye West‘s first rally in North Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday, July 19 has upset a lot of people, including Kim Kardashian and her family. Words are the Kardashians are not happy with his controversial remarks during his speech.

Not only claiming that Harriet Tubman “never freed the slaves,” but he also got emotional as he talked about his marriage and his anti-abortion stance. Though noting that Kim might divorce him for saying it, he admitted that he almost “killed his daughter” North and that his father almost made his mom abort him.

According to TMZ, the family was shocked beyond words with Kanye’s confession on his personal life, which is very unlikely him. The family’s concern isn’t because how it would potentially affect Kim’s businesses, as their money is reportedly separate and they believe Kim and Kanye’s brands are distinguishable.

They, however, are upset because the 43-year-old star’s campaign is a distraction to a very important election. The Kardashians reportedly also believe that Kanye is in the middle of a serious bipolar episode, but he refuses to seek professional help.

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities have also weighed in on Kanye’s rally, with 50 Cent taking to Instagram to blast the Atlanta native. He somehow blamed Jay-Z for it, captioning a video that featured a portion of Ye’s speech, “what the f**k did he just say. This is all Jay z fault , kanye’s first Rally. LOL.”

Trey Songz was “confused,” writing, “They been sayin man Trey need to call these n***as before he just put em online blastin. Ye you in the way of progress foreal, how you turn this goofy from who you were? I’m so confused, whoever got his number need to call him.”

Seemingly shading Kanye, Snoop Dogg posted a picture of Harriet and wrote along with it, “Thank u queen Harriet.” He added a message to Ye, “@jesusisking [praying hands emoji] for u brother.”

Rapper Reason a.k.a. Robert Lee Gill, Jr. feels sorry for Kanye for “not having enough ppl around him that care enough to tell him the truth.” He added, “Prayers up, hopefully he gets the help he needs.”

Echoing the sentiment, Joey Bada$$ thinks that “Ye ain’t got no ‘real friends’.” Wale additionally warned people of Kanye’s campaign, “Distractions gon distract. Stay focused. Please.”