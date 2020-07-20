Kanye West Says Kim and Kris Tried to Lock Him Up with a Doctor in Twitter Rant

WENN/Instar

In one of his tweets, the ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper says that his mother-in-law isn’t allowed to be around his four children anymore because she tried to lock him up.

Kanye West is having a meltdown online. The “Famous” rapper went on a Twitter rant on Monday, July 20 and put both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner on blast as he said that the mother-and-daughter duo tried to lock him up with a doctor.

He kicked out his online rant by sharing screenshots from Google searches for Jennifer Lawrence and Halle Berry, before following it up with a thinking emoji and a Youtube link to Michael Jackson‘s “Black and White” music video. Following the bizarre tweets, Kanye got candid by saying that both Kris and Kim tried to lock him up. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Y’all tried to lock me,” he said, making people think that “calmye” might be Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble.

“Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me,” Kanye added. “I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape.I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me.l” He went on name-dropping several other artists out of nowhere, including Drake, Shia LaBeouf, whom he called “a cap” because the actor allegedly never showed up to the YZY GAP photoshoot.

Later, Kanye brought the whole “locking up” thing back as he accused Kim of trying to “lock me up with a doctor.” He added, “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why,” and urged both Kim and Kris to call him. He also vowed not to ever let his children do Playboy shoots.

Despite publicly calling Kim out, Kanye made sure in another tweet that he didn’t hate his wife. “I love my wife. My family must live next to me. It’s not up to E or NBC anymore,” he said, seemingly referring to “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

<br />

Some of his tweets have been deleted from his account. Meanwhile, neither Kim nor Kris has broken their silence.