Kanye West Goes On Twitter Rant – Fighting Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner!!

Kanye West is having one of the worst meltdowns of his life. He’s having a Twitter fight with his wife, Kim Kardashian and mother in law Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly so furious with husband Kanye West’s public statements about almost aborteding their seven-year-old daughter, that she wants him to drop out of the presidential race or she may divorce him.

Kanye, 43, made the private revelation about the couple’s first child, North, during his debut, presidential campaign political rally in Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday.

‘Kim wants Kanye to drop out of this race now and she told him if he does not she may drop him!’ a Kardashian source told The Sun.

Now Kanye’s ratcheted things up – by getting into a Twitter was with Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner. He claims that the two are conspiring to have him “locked up” in a mental institution.

He also made some bizarre comments concerning Kim, their daughter, and posing for Playboy.

Look: