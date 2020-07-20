Home Entertainment Kanye West Goes On Twitter Rant – Fighting Kim Kardashian & Kris...

Kanye West Goes On Twitter Rant – Fighting Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Kanye West is having one of the worst meltdowns of his life. He’s having a Twitter fight with his wife, Kim Kardashian and mother in law Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly so furious with husband Kanye West’s public statements about almost aborteding their seven-year-old daughter, that she wants him to drop out of the presidential race or she may divorce him.  

Kanye, 43, made the private revelation about the couple’s first child, North, during his debut, presidential campaign political rally in Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday.  

RELATED ARTICLES

©