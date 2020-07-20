Kanye West Did Not Make It On The South Carolina Ballot Following Rally

TSR Updatez: Despite the turnout for Kanye West’s headline-making rally yesterday in South Carolina, Kanye failed to actually get on the ballot in the state.

Ye’s campaign missed Monday’s deadline to get on the November ballot, Chris Whitmore, the Director of Public Information for the South Carolina State Election Commission told TMZ.

Kanye, who is running with the independent Birthday Party, had a hard deadline of 12 p.m. ET today to get the 10,000 signatures needed as a petition candidate. The election commission didn’t hear from Kanye or his campaign and didn’t receive any traditional signatures nor any digital signatures.

It isn’t immediately clear what happened but it looks like Kanye at least did make some effort to get on the ballot. Prior to his South Carolina rally, Ye took to Twitter to ask SC residents to sign up at several locations.

Kanye now has pretty much no chance of getting on South Carolina’s ballot for the presidential election as there is no write-in option for voters in the state and the only way Ye could be on the November ballot now is as a legit party candidate (either Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Geen, etc.)

Kanye has been able to successfully get on the ballot in Oklahoma but missed his chance in the states of Michigan and Florida, a crucial swing state.

We’ll keep you posted on Kanye’s efforts.

