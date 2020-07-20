Kanye West Asks Jay-Z to Be His Vice President

YouTube

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper reveals he has contacted his ‘Watch the Throne’ collaborator and asks him to be his running mate in the upcoming presidential election this year.

Kanye West asked Jay-Z to be his running mate after confirming his plans to run for the White House earlier this month (Jul20).

The rapper, who staged his first election campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday (19Jul20), has revealed his current sidekick, Michelle Tidball, is prepared to step down if Jay-Z agrees to consider a Vice-President role should West win election in November.

“I reached out to Jay to possibly be my vice president, my running mate,” Kanye told Charleston radio personality Kris Kaylin. “We have Michelle Tidball, who is a Christian pastor out of Wyoming, who is my running mate. But she would be open to taking another position if we found another running mate.”

Kanye made headlines following his rally on Sunday after sobbing onstage as he tackled abortion issues, revealing his mother almost terminated her pregnancy when she was expecting him and he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, considered aborting their first child.

He also sparked controversy with his latest comments about slavery, telling the crowd that historical abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman did not free slaves, adding, “She just had them work for other white people!”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed Kanye has missed the cut for the presidential election in South Carolina.

His campaign leaders missed Monday’s to get the rapper’s name on the November ballot, according to Chris Whitmore, the director of public information for the South Carolina State Election Commission, after failing to get the 10,000 signatures required as a petition candidate.

Kanye can now only make it on to the state’s November ballot as a legitimate party candidate.