K. Michelle Incites Feud With Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher After Weighing In on Lamborghini Gift

The ‘U Played’ rapper and his girlfriend clap back at the ‘Maybe I Should Call’ songstress after she accuses Moneybagg of renting the Lambo that he gave Ari for her birthday.

K. Michelle has been involved in an online spat with Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher after she weighed in on the rapper’s Lamborghini gift for his girlfriend. The R&B singer invoked the couple’s fury for accusing Moneybagg of renting the fancy car that he gave the social media star for her birthday.

During an Instagram Live, K. Michelle talked about Moneybagg’s bank account. “I’m finna go up here with Moneybagg, and tell him about his $100,000 that they finna show in his bank account, today, at 7:00, while he tryna be picky about some records, when I did s**t with Chris Brown and everything,” she said.

“I turned down your a** for some p***y, you round here with $100,000 renting out Lambos,” she added, before realizing that she was on Instagram Live. “Oh, I’m on live!” she said, apparently not intentionally telling the public about it.

But K. Michelle could not retract what she has said, so Moneybagg and Ari caught wind of it. Hitting back at the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, he called her “jealous a** h**s poppin’ out of the woodwork.”

“H**, I don’t even know you,” he continued in an Instagram video. “C’mon bruh, keep it real with yourself first… You know what’s goin’ on, mane. You know a n***a ain’t never said nothin’ to you, mane. Quit playin’ with me.”

<br />

He added, “You talkin’ about a feature? Man, I don’t give a f**k who you — namedrop a n***a. I don’t give a f**k who you ever done a song with. If somebody reached out and said somethin’ to me and I said a price to them or sum’, that’s what it is.”

<br />

Ari took to her own account to debunk K. Michelle’s claim. Showing off her white Lambo on her Instagram Stories, she said, “You can’t rent a customized car, one. Two, my car is in my name, Ariana Fletcher. Don’t play with me.”