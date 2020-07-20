Juice WRLD Tops Both U.K. and U.S. Charts With Posthumous Album ‘Legends Never Die’

Replacing another late rapper, Pop Smoke, at number one, the ‘Lucid Dream’ hitmaker scores his second number one album on the Billboard 200 following the success of ‘Death Race for Love’.

–

Juice WRLD has landed a Transatlantic chart double from beyond the grave after debuting his posthumous album, “Legends Never Die”, at number one on the Billboard 200.

The late rapper’s new release topped the U.K. charts on Friday, July 17 and now it has rocketed to number one in the U.S. with the biggest sales week of 2020. The album grabbed equivalent sales of 497,000.

“Legends Never Die” is Juice WRLD’s second number one album in the U.S., following the success of last year’s “Death Race for Love”, which topped the Billboard 200 in March, 2019. The new album is the first release of new music from the rapper since his death in December.

Juice WRLD replaces another late rapper, Pop Smoke, at number one. “Shoot for the Stars” falls to two, marking the first time two posthumous releases have scored the top two spots.

The original Broadway cast recording of “Hamilton: An American Musical” falls to three, while Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” and “Hollywood’s Bleeding” by Post Malone complete the new top five.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

“Legends Never Die” – Juice WRLD (497,000 units) “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” – Pop Smoke (110,000 units) “Hamilton: An American Musical” – “Hamilton” Broadway Cast (95,000 units) “My Turn” – Lil Baby (58,000 units) “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone (34,000 units) “Blame It on Baby” – DaBaby (33,000 units) “Fine Line” – Harry Styles (28,000 units) “Life on Earth” – Summer Walker (28,000 units) “After Hours” – The Weeknd (27,000 units) “The Goat” – Polo G (27,000 units)