Judge Rules Justin Bieber Can Subpoena Twitter To Reveal Sexual Assault Accusers

A judge has ruled that pop singer Justin Bieber can subpoena Twitter to turn over the details of the two women who accused him of sexual assault over the social media platform.

According to Deadline, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green ruled in Bieber’s lawyer said, “We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts, and it may be the same person,” Evan N. Spiegel told the court. He also called the claims “provably false” through eyewitness and photographic evidence.

A woman identified as Danielle claimed that she met Bieber when she was 21, and he was 20, at a music event in Austin.

According to Danielle, on March 9, after he performed a surprise set, the artist invited Danielle and her friends to the Four Seasons hotel, where he took her to a separate room and assaulted her.

She has since deleted the post from Twitter.

Bieber hopped on Twitter to deny the allegations:

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”