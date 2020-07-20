Judge Rules Justin Bieber Can Subpoena Twitter To Reveal Sexual Assault Accusers

A judge has ruled that pop singer Justin Bieber can subpoena Twitter to turn over the details of the two women who accused him of sexual assault over the social media platform.

According to Deadline, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green ruled in Bieber’s lawyer said, “We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts, and it may be the same person,” Evan N. Spiegel told the court. He also called the claims “provably false” through eyewitness and photographic evidence.

