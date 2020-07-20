Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Share Digital Expertise on VidCon Now Panel

The ‘Inception’ actor will join other leading content creators for ‘YouTube Originals: Producing During Lockdown’, a special YouTube talk about business strategy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is bringing his digital wisdom to VidCon Now for a special YouTube panel on Thursday, July 30.
The “Inception” actor will join other leading content creators for the “YouTube Originals: Producing During Lockdown” talk, which features industry experts walking attendees through how they pivoted their business strategy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Joseph hosts and serves as executive producer for YouTube Originals show “Create Together #WithMe” and he also founded collaborative media platform HitRecord with his brother Dan in 2004.
“YouTube Originals: Producing During Lockdown” is the first in a series of similar events for VidCon Now, with a Night of Awesomeness planned for the online community on Saturday, July 25.