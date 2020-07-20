Johns Manville Launches Complete Portfolio of Water-Repellent Mineral Wool Products

Article content continued

JM will begin producing the new line of water-repellent MinWool-1200 products on July 20in Phenix City, Alabama and in Houston, Texas (fabricated pipe, lamella wrap and fittings).

Sales inquiries should be directed to Kristie Anderson [email protected]

About Johns Manville

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for building insulation, mechanical insulation, commercial roofing and roof insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications. JM serves markets that include aerospace, automotive and transportation, air handling, appliance, HVAC, pipe and equipment, filtration, waterproofing, building, flooring, interiors and wind energy. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales over $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. Johns Manville employs 8,000 people and operates 46 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Additional information can be found at www.jm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005218/en/

Contacts

Media contact:

Dayna Martin

[email protected]

#distro