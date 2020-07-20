Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former security guard reveals what it was like working for the celebrity pair

As the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is laid bare inside London’s High Court at Depp’s defamation hearing, the couple’s former security guard has revealed what it was really like working for them.

Rick Wood was hired as the couple’s security guard while the newlyweds were in Australia in 2015 and Depp was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Mr Wood no longer works in security after a coward punch while working as a guard at Burleigh Heads Surf Club left him with serious and ongoing injuries which affect his speech.

This is the first he has spoken publicly about Depp.

In an exclusive interview with Queensland, Mr Wood described Depp as “laid-back” and “great” during his on the Gold Coast.

“He stays in character so he’s pretty much Jack Sparrow – great bloke,” Mr Woods said.

Mr Wood worked in security for 15 years looking after movie stars like Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, and Middle Eastern royalty.

While Heard has made claims her then husband was abusive, the experienced guard never saw any signs of violence.

“I couldn’t see it in him and in my industry you know who’s a wife-beater and who’s not,” Mr Wood said.

Depp is suing a UK newspaper for defamation after it labelled him a “wife-beater”.

During his five days giving evidence, a London court heard extensive details about Depp’s issues with alcohol and drugs and his “binges” with other celebrities.

Mr Wood said he had “never” seen Depp do drugs or drink and described Heard as someone who “stirs the pot”.

Mr Wood says he edited a security report for Disney before it went to back to the movie giant, downplaying Heard’s bizarre behavior.

“She made up this big drama she was leaving, taxis would turn up we would have to wave them away and then we would pick up the suitcase and there was nothing in it,” Mr Wood said.

“All for show some drama, look at me.”

Mr Wood said as the incident unfolded Depp was “calm” and escorted her back inside the home.

Mr Wood also had a front-row seat in the “Pistol and Boo” dog smuggling saga.

“They spent 90 per cent of their inside the house,” Mr Wood said.

“Even when the dogs were found we couldn’t let the Australian government on site without a warrant.”

The incident saw Heard fined in Southport court and a bizarre video apology about Australia’s biosecurity.