John Boyega Says ‘No Thank You’ About Possible ‘Star Wars’ Return

Walt Disney Pictures

The ‘Attack the Block’ actor says ‘no’ when asked about his possible return to the galaxy far far away but is keen to reprise his role in his other movie directed by Joe Cornish.

–

John Boyega has left his “Star Wars” role of Finn behind him.

The British star debuted as the rogue stormtrooper, who flees the First Order’s and joins forces with Rey (Daisy Ridley) and later the Resistance, in 2015’s “The Force Awakens”, and most recently appeared in the role in last year’s (19) “The Rise of Skywalker”.

However, addressing fan speculation surrounding a possible return, after the actor shared a snap of himself back on set, he put to bed any rumours of a reprisal.

In response to one fan, who wrote, “Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film,” Boyega replied, “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on.”

When another user added, “Really just got those Disney bucks and dipped,” he explained, “Nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.”

The star was noticeably quiet when a third fan offered that he’d stepped down as Finn due to the quality of recent instalments of the science fiction franchise, but insisted he’s not opposed to revisiting other past roles.

After a user questioned whether Boyega would ever return as Moses, his breakout role in Joe Cornish‘s 2011 “Attack the Block“, he replied, “I haven’t played Moses in over a decade. I’d love to revisit him. Now he is a BADA*S.”