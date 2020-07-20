Jim Carrey Grinch Face

“Oh, I thought it was makeup…”
If you’ve consumed any American media from the last 30 years, odds are that you know and love Jim Carrey.
You may remember him playing the sarcastic icon that is the Grinch in the 2000 Christmas classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Well, according to an interview earlier this year to promote his movie Sonic, Carrey revealed that he can — and does — make the “Grinch face” totally on his own. No makeup required.
He explained: “When [kids] come up to me in the street … their parent says, ‘You know who that is? That’s the Grinch!’ And I go”:
His face just went:
And again, for people in the back:
Here’s a side-by-side for nonbelievers:
Carrey talked about how even parents are amazed by his transformation: “Their parents go, ‘Oh, I thought it was makeup!'”
From Liar Liar to The Mask, he’s given us some pretty hilarious facial expressions over the years!
The combination of all that makeup and Jim’s facial contortions really brought his work as the Grinch to the next level! You can check out his interview here.
TV and Movies
