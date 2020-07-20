Jim Carrey Grinch Face

“Oh, I thought it was makeup…”

If you’ve consumed any American media from the last 30 years, odds are that you know and love Jim Carrey.


Here is Carrey in his most recent role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog!

You may remember him playing the sarcastic icon that is the Grinch in the 2000 Christmas classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.


Carrey explained how intense the makeup and costume process was for this role — to the point that he felt “buried alive.”

Well, according to an interview earlier this year to promote his movie Sonic, Carrey revealed that he can — and does — make the “Grinch face” totally on his own. No makeup required.


He spoke about his experiences meeting young fans in public and how he brings them joy by paying homage to that beloved character.

He explained: “When [kids] come up to me in the street … their parent says, ‘You know who that is? That’s the Grinch!’ And I go”:

His face just went:


That’s skill right there.

And again, for people in the back:


Honestly, part of me is not surprised that he can do this.

Here’s a side-by-side for nonbelievers:


Talk about facial gymnastics!


Carrey talked about how even parents are amazed by his transformation: “Their parents go, ‘Oh, I thought it was makeup!'”


WE ALL THOUGHT THAT WAS MAKEUP!!!

From Liar Liar to The Mask, he’s given us some pretty hilarious facial expressions over the years!


We love the commitment to comedy.

The combination of all that makeup and Jim’s facial contortions really brought his work as the Grinch to the next level! You can check out his interview here.

