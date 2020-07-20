Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Friend’s Harrowing Battle With Coronavirus In PSA to Fans

Jennifer Aniston is sending an urgent warning to her fans about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Emmy winner took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a message about her friend’s battle with COVID-19. Alongside a photo from the hospital, Aniston wrote, “This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real.”

“We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask,” the actress pleaded with her social media followers. “Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”

Aniston also added, “PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.”

In her social media post, Aniston included a selfie showing her and Friends co-star Courteney Cox wearing masks.