Jennifer Aniston Demonstrates How Real COVID-19 Is Using Hospital Photo of Sick Friend

WENN

Getting tough with people who are refusing to follow face mask guidelines, the ‘Morning Show’ star urges others to ‘think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus.’

–

Jennifer Aniston is getting tough with people who are refusing to follow face mask guidelines, posting a hospital shot of her pal Kevin.

The actress and her “Friends” castmate Courteney Cox shared a shot of themselves wearing masks for a get together on Instagram on Friday, July 19, and now Jen is getting really serious about the ongoing COVID crisis.

“This is our friend Kevin,” she captioned the Instagram shot of an unconscious man, lying on a hospital bed, hooked up to IVs and cables.

“Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this… if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

“Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus,” Aniston added. “Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid effects (sic) all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.”

<br />

Aniston first got tough with her no-face mask foes at the end of last month, urging her Instagram followers to take coronavirus guidelines seriously by posting a masked selfie of herself.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable, but don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down…, jobs are being lost…, healthcare workers are hitting absolute exhaustion,” she wrote beneath the picture. “And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

“There are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe.”