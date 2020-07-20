Jeffree Star Apologizes After Tati Westbrook Accuses Him of Gaslighting Her Amid James Charles Drama

Instagram

However, Jeffree insists that he’s ‘not a villain in a movie’ after Tati accuses him and fellow YouTube star Shane Dawson of working together to manipulate her into feuding with James.

The drama between YouTube famous names Jeffree Star, Tati Westbrook and James Charles has entered a new chapter. Jeffree recently posted a new video on his channel after he took time to reflect on his behavior, responding to Tati Westbrook‘s claims about him “manipulating” her into exposing ex-mentee James Charles in the infamous “Bye, Sister” video.

“I’ve been silent for a very long time, and I know that’s very rare for me,” Jeffree began the 10-minute video. “I’ve taken a lot of time to do a lot of self-reflection. Now in the past, I have been guilty of speaking out of anger, out of frustration, out of my emotions. I’m so quick to grab my phone and just say whatever’s on my mind in that moment, without ever really thinking the ramifications of my words, my actions.”

“For the first time in a very long time, I’m really reflecting on my behavior and mine alone. I’ve come to a lot of realizations and it’s been really important to actually understand everything I was a part of, what I did wrong and really start a new chapter for myself,” he went on saying.

In response to Tati’s accusation that he and fellow YouTube star Shane Dawson were working together to manipulate her into feuding with James, Jeffree said, “I never tried to take anyone down. I’m not a villain in a movie. This isn’t a Netflix series with a crazy storyline. This is my real life, and a lot of things that are happening and being said are false.”

“I would personally like to apologize to James Charles for the words that I’ve said and for my actions,” he continued. “If I was really close with someone, I should have had the ability to simply call them and ask and say, ‘Hey these are the things that are being said to me.’ Instead, I didn’t. I let people really gas me up and get me going behind the scenes and I really fell for a lot of things and I got really caught up in the hype. It’s disgusting, it’s awful, and none of it should have happened. So James, I am truly sorry for my actions and my behavior.”

He then took time to defend Shane, calling him “genuine, selfless” and “one of the most kind people that I have ever met in the entire world.” Jeffree added, “I know that Shane would put his family and friends before himself in a flash.”





This arrives after Tati claimed in a video that Jeffree and Shane gave her a lot of allegations against James to the point that it made her believe them. She also said that Shane even offered to help design the thumbnail and title the video, but she declined the offer. Despite that, his gesture was enough to convince her that he was telling the truth.

“I can tell you this: It’s now my opinion that Jeffree and Shane were both bitterly jealous of James Charles’ success,” Tati continued. “Jeffree resented that so much of his business was centered around his biggest rival, and Shane did not like that James Charles wanted to make a documentary. Neither of them were happy with standing in his shadow on YouTube anymore.”