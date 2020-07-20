Japan June core CPI unchanged from previous year By

© . FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at shoes on sale at an outlet store in Tokyo’s shopping district
TOKYO () – Japan’s core consumer prices were unchanged in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.1% annual fall.
Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.4% in June from a year ago.
