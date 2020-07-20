It’s been 2 years since Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra, she shares a mushy post on Instagram



Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her birthday with her husband Nick Jonas over the weekend. The latter shared a mushy birthday post for the actress on Instagram. Today it’s PeeCee who has got the netizens go all ‘awww’ with her latest post.

Today marks the second anniversary of Nick Jonas’ proposal to Priyanka Chopra for marriage. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a lovely selfie, where we see Nick Jonas lovingly plant a kiss on his wife’s cheeks. The actress captioned the picture saying, ‘To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.’ Now that has made all our hearts swoon.













Nick Jonas left a comment on her post saying, ‘Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful,’ followed by a red-heart emoji. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. And this power couple has been making memories on social media ever since.