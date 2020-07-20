‘Intentions are not enough anymore’: BlackNorth Initiative gets commitments from 200 CEOs

Article content

In recent weeks, Canadian corporations have been eager to tout their targets for boosting the representation of Black and indigenous people in leadership roles. For the founder of a new movement aiming to combat anti-Black racism in corporate Canada, it’s about time.

“The switch only flipped a few weeks ago,” Wes Hall, chairman of the BlackNorth Initiative, told the in an interview, noting that even companies that have had such internal targets in the past had done little to promote them, in some cases even to their own rank and file employees.

“They certainly weren’t doing anything to push it forward,” he said.

On Monday, BlackNorth announced that more than 200 CEOs of Canadian companies and organizations have signed a pledge committing to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism.

“There’s been some progress but we haven’t done a good enough job,” said Hall’s BlackNorth co-chair Rola Dagher, who is also chief executive of Cisco Canada. “We’ve failed the Black community.”