Intel: Ford to develop collision avoidance system with Intel’s Mobileye – Latest News

Ford Motor Co will work with Intel Corp’s autonomous driving unit, Mobileye, to develop an improved collision avoidance system for its vehicles, the US carmaker said on Monday.

Ford said the collaboration with Mobileye will be to develop improved camera-based collision warning, detection of vehicles and pedestrians and lane-keeping features for its vehicles, including F-150 and Mustang Mach-E cars.

The carmaker said Mobileye will provide its EyeQ sensing technology along with a vision-processing software to support Ford’s Co-Pilot360 system as well as a hands-free driving feature that will be introduced next year.

Ford will include Mobileye’s logo in driver-assist communication displays and is also considering using its Roadbook map system, which uses anonymized, crowd-sourced data from vehicle cameras.

