Indonesia central bank predicts U-shaped economic recovery from pandemic By

JAKARTA () – Indonesia’s central bank expects a U-shaped recovery for Southeast Asia’s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its senior deputy governor said in an online seminar on Monday.
The economy likely shrunk between 4% to 4.8% in the second quarter “with a U-shaped recovery because we haven’t seen the peak of cases in Indonesia”, said Bank Indonesia’s Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti.
A gradual reopening of the economy would make it harder to see a strong rebound, thus the recovery would take longer than initially expected, she said, adding that fears of prolonged global downturn has put pressure on emerging market assets.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.