Dual SIM is one of the widely-used features for professionals who want to keep their work life and personal life separate. After acknowledging the need for dual SIMs in smartphones, Apple launched the eSIM feature with the launch of iPhone XR, and XS and XS Max in 2018. The eSIM facility is now available with all three biggest telecom carriers in India now – Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio.

For those not aware, an eSIM is a digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan without having to use a physical nano-SIM.

Pre-requisites:



Compatible devices: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and later devices feature Dual SIM with a nano-SIM and an eSIM

Wireless carrier that supports eSIM

Countries where this feature is available – Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria. Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam, Viettel

Here’s a step by step guide to how to enable eSIM and Dual SIM on iPhone XS or iPhone XR:

1. Go to Settings on your iPhone and click on cellular or mobile data



2. Tap on add cellular plan



3. Scan the QR code or the bar code provided by the network provider



4. Set up the SIM

Then you’ll be asked to set up the SIM and you’ll be able to get multiple options like secondary SIM as data only, or having separate work and home lines on the same phone



Note: In case your barcode or QR code is not working you can also manually enter the eSIM information provided by your carrier. Some carriers will require you to download their app. For that, simply go to the App Store and download the app.

