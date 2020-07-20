How to blur your background in Skype’s iOS version

Amid lockdown, our homes have become our office and there are times when we may feel our room is nor presentable enough for a video call. Skype has rolled its blur background feature on iOS devices to help users deal with such situations. With this feature, users can blur out background during a Skype video call.

So far, the blur my background feature was available on desktops, now the company has rolled it out for Apple iOS users. Microsoft has so far not revealed any timeline for the release of this feature on Android platform.

Here’s a step by step guide to how to use the ‘blur my background’ feature on iOS devices:

1. Open Skype on your iPhone or iPad

Make sure you have the latest version of Skype downloaded



2. Start a video call



3. Tap on the “…” button

Present on the bottom right corner on the app

4. Toggle on the ‘blur my background’ button



Unlike on Windows, Mac, and Linux-based desktops, the company has not made any recommendations for images that can be used as background.

