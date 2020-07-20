‘Hiroshima: 75 Years Later’ Doc Sets August Premiere at History

RELATED STORIES

Marking a historic anniversary of the first wartime nuclear weapon detonation, the two-hour Hiroshima: 75 Years Later documentary will premiere on History Sunday, Aug. 2 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned.

Directed by James Erskine (This Is Football, Billie), the film chronicles the aftermath of World War II in Japan, the only country in the world ever subjected to a nuclear bombing. Recapping one of history’s darkest moments, Hiroshima allows the physicists and leaders who designed, built and detonated the bomb to narrate their own stories of scientific achievement and ambition, while soldiers and survivors recount the horror that followed. The doc also presents the moral, scientific and military conundrums of the atomic bomb as felt by those closest to it.

Per the official release: “The documentary will utilize never-before-seen archival footage, long-suppressed color film from the immediate aftermath of the bomb and audio testimony from victims, to provide a highly personal understanding of the most devastating experiment in human history.”

“The feature documentary was produced under the auspices of an immensely creative team,” said Steve MacDonald, president of global content sales and international for A+E Networks, “resulting in a globally relevant film we hope will serve as an important reminder, while informing a whole new generation.”

“The collaboration between Hulu Japan, A+E International and A+E Networks Japan on this documentary is a testament to the power of relevant storytelling,” added Saugato Banerjee, managing director of A+E Networks in Asia. “We hope this documentary will provide a salutary lesson, as well as a timely reminder of the true effects of the bomb.”