The Boston region will need to keep those air conditioners cranking for one more day.

Forecasters expect another sweltering day on Monday with partly sunny skies, high humidity, and temperatures in the 90s. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Drier air moves in on Monday night, and Tuesday will be a bit cooler and less humid. Wednesday looks to be another scorcher.

