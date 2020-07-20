Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Brian Hickerson Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere‘s ex Brian Hickerson appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday, July 17, where he pleaded not guilty to eight charges ranging from domestic violence and assault to witness intimidation.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District’s Attorney Office confirmed confirmed the 31-year-old’s plea and stated that Hickerson was ordered to return to court on July 30. E! News has reached out to his attorneys for comment, but have not heard back.

Hickerson’s appearance in court comes after the Heroes actress spoke out about the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of her partner. She wrote on Instagram, “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”