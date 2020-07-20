Happy Endings Returns for One Weird, Beautiful Virtual Episode

In the end, Penny’s boyfriend broke up with her, leading her and Max to decide to get married (a loving marriage in which they would both sleep with other men). Brad was revealed to have built a secret Parasite-esque room in the basement and had been there the whole time, and Alex had a secret baby. Dave, meanwhile, just kept referencing Happy Endings episode numbers, explaining them away as dates, in our favorite bit of the whole special.

So what made the group get back together for one very special episode, other than to raise money for World Central Kitchen?

“Well, a bunch of other people did it first, so we thought maybe we could do it too,” said show creator David Caspe in a post-show Q,amp;A. “And in classic Happy Endings fashion, we’re like at least a month and a half late, it seems like. Maybe two months.”