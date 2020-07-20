Halle Berry Seemingly Confirms She Has New Beau, Fans Believe It’s D-Nice

WENN

The ‘Catwoman’ actress shares on Instagram a photo of her hanging out with a man, whose face isn’t shown, prompting people to assume that it’s the disc jockey.

It looks like Halle Berry is no longer on the market. The actress seemingly confirmed that she has a new boyfriend after she posted on Instagram on Sunday, July 19 a photo of her hanging out with a man.

Both of their faces were not shown in the photo. Instead, Halle gave her followers a look at their feet as they spent their time chilling in what appeared to be a terrace. “Sunday, funday,” so the “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” actress wrote in the caption of the post, without mentioning the name of the person she was with. Instead, she added a red heart emoticon.

People online began speculating the identity of the man, with a lot of people assuming that it might be D-Nice, with whom she has been rumored to be romantically involved. “Ope!! Is that D-Nice?” one curious fan asked. “Those better be D-Nice’s feet dammit!” someone else hoped, while another person commented, “Is that D-Nice orrrr” There were also some who joked that it might be August Alsina, while some others suspected the feet might belong to a white man.

Halle and D-Nice sparked dating rumors back in April when they were caught flirting during Instagram Live. Nice was entertaining his viewers at the time when the actress sent several messages that read, “I could stay here all damn night.” She even told Nice that she loves him and asked the disc jockey to call her.

Following the interaction, fans went bananas thinking that they might be dating. However, Nice has denied the rumors. “No Zoom dates. I’m not that fortunate yet. Hopefully, one day but not now,” he said. “We’re just having fun. Halle’s my friend and we are just having fun with it. It could be light flirting but nothing serious. We are just having fun with it. And it’s kind of cool–First of all, the fact that #BerryNice was number four on Twitter–what kind of world are we living in? Berry Nice. I love it. But she’s a sweetheart.”