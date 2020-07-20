Gyant, which provides AI-enabled remote patient-doctor engagement and symptom checking tools for hospitals and healthcare providers, raises $13.6M Series A (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Gyant, whose AI-enabled health platform provides remote patient-doctor engagement and symptom checking tools for hospitals and healthcare providers, raises $13.6M Series A
