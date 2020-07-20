Gunman Who Killed Judge Esther Salas’ Son Identified As Lawyer And Men’s Rights Activist

TSR Updatez: The gunman who fatally shot the 20-year-old son of federal Judge Esther Salas has been identified as Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer and men’s rights activist.

Hollander, whose website calls for clients to “help battle the infringement of Men’s Rights by the Feminists, was found dead in Rockland, New York, today from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, federal sources told the New York Post.

Investigators believe Hollander shot himself hours after an attack at Salas’ North Brunswick, New Jersey, home. A gunman dressed as a FedEx employee opened fire when the door was opened by Salas’ son Daniel Anderl and her husband. Her husband Mark, who was also shot, remains in stable condition.

The shooting happened just days after Salas was assigned a case linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Hollander also had a case that was to appear before Salas, challenging the military’s men-only draft, according to the Daily Beast, which first reported his involvement in the case.

ABC 7 NY reported that investigators believe Salas’ husband was actually the intended target in the shooting. The motive remains under investigation.

Hollander was found dead, near a gun possibly used in the attack, and a package or envelope that was addressed to Salas, according to sources.

Through the years, Hollander fired off a number of farfetched lawsuits, often trying to advance his own men’s rights agenda, according to the New York Post.

One of those cases included a 2007 class-action lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against several city nightclubs, claiming that offering women lower prices on ladies’ nights was discriminatory.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Hollander had any connection to Epstein. We’ll keep you posted on any updates in this case.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!