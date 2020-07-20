Global Banks Reportedly Limit Service in Hong Kong for Political Reasons By Cointelegraph

Global Banks Reportedly Limit Service in Hong Kong for Political Reasons
Major international banks like Credit Suisse (SIX:) and HSBC are reportedly scrutinizing their Hong Kong clients amid the ongoing protests over China-backed national security law.
According to a July 19 report by , global banks including Credit Suisse, HSBC, Julius Baer, and UBS are now screening their clients in Hong Kong on potential ties to the city’s pro-democracy movement.
