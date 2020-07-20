Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler joined several Giants players by kneeling during the national anthem before Monday’s exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics.

As the national anthem was played at RingCentral Stadium in Oakland, Gabe Kapler and several Giants’ players and coaches kneeled to raise awareness of police brutality and systemic inequality in the United States.

Kapler, who was hired as the Giants’ skipper this offseason, joined outfielders Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Jaylin Davis and first base coach Antoan Richardson in the protest before the scrimmage. Yastrzemski is the grandson of Hall of Fame outfielder Carl Yastrzemski.