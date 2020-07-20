Ghislaine Maxwell Fears She Will Be Killed In Jail Like Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former business partner and girlfriend of late convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly scared that Epstein was murdered in jail — and fears she will meet the same fate.

“Everyone’s view including Ghislaine’s is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” an unidentified friend of Maxwell’s told The Sun.

Epstein died in custody on Aug. 10 after correctional officers reportedly failed to keep an eye on him despite a prior suicide attempt. 

