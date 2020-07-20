Ghislaine Maxwell Fears She Will Be Killed In Jail Like Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former business partner and girlfriend of late convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly scared that Epstein was murdered in jail — and fears she will meet the same fate.

“Everyone’s view including Ghislaine’s is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” an unidentified friend of Maxwell’s told The Sun.

Epstein died in custody on Aug. 10 after correctional officers reportedly failed to keep an eye on him despite a prior suicide attempt.

Maxwell attended court last week where she pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and perjury.

Her lawyer asked that Maxwell be released on a $5 million bond.

“The risk is simply too great”, Judge Alison Nathan reportedly replied.

If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison. Her trial date has been set for July 2021 — a year from now.