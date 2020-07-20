Kenrick Cai / Forbes:
Gem, which integrates with LinkedIn to help automate data collection and follow-up correspondence with job candidates, raises $37M Series B led by Greylock — Steve Bartel is no stranger to building teams. He joined Dropbox when the company had only two dozen employees, and acted as a hiring manager as it flew past 1,000 employees.
Gem, which integrates with LinkedIn to help automate data collection and follow-up correspondence with job candidates, raises $37M Series B led by Greylock (Kenrick Cai/Forbes)
Kenrick Cai / Forbes: