Gem, which integrates with LinkedIn to help automate data collection and follow-up correspondence with job candidates, raises $37M Series B led by Greylock (Kenrick Cai/Forbes)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kenrick Cai / Forbes:

Gem, which integrates with LinkedIn to help automate data collection and follow-up correspondence with job candidates, raises $37M Series B led by Greylock  —  Steve Bartel is no stranger to building teams.  He joined Dropbox when the company had only two dozen employees, and acted as a hiring manager as it flew past 1,000 employees.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR