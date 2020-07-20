Garcelle Beauvais Unfollows Lisa Rinna Because of Denise Richards

WENN

The cast members of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently taped for season 10 reunion which apparently caused rift among the Housewives. Denise Richards unfollowed half of the Bravo show’s cast including Lisa Rinna, who was also unfollowed by newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

It was kind of surprising because Garcelle is a longtime friend of Lisa. Apparently, Garcelle made the decision to cut ties with Lisa because she chose to support Denise, who is also her friend for so long. “Garcelle unfollowed Lisa Rinna because she wanted to show support for Denise,” a source claims to HollywoodLife.com.

“Garcelle and Denise have been friends for years and Garcelle has also been friends with Rinna for years, but she is fully supporting Denise,” the insider explains. The source adds that Garcelle “feels [Denise is] getting attacked by the other ladies for no reason and she feels like Rinna is going way, way too hard on her. She did it because she wanted to show that she’s Team Denise.”

It seems like the reunion will see the cast confronting Denise about the alleged hookup between her and former “RHOBH” co-star Brandi Glanville. Things apparently took a nasty turn during the taping as Lisa went as far as labeling the reunion “bulls**t” in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post.

“Reunion was bulls**t today,” so she wrote on her account on Friday, July 17. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” It was believed that Lisa was referring to the cease and desist letter that Denise Richards issued to Brandi, who claimed that they were hooking up.

Teddi Mellencamp, meanwhile, took to her Instagram account to share a selfie. “Woke up day after the 13 hour reunion feeling fresh as a daisy ready for a productive day…,” the TV star captioned the snap.

Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is heavily focused on the alleged affair between Denise and Brandi. “I f**k her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘[my husband] Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He’ll kill me,’ ” Brandi claimed in a clip promoting the season. She also said to a fan that Denise “sent me a cease-and-desist I will not talk about her.”

In one episode, the Housewives confronted Denise about Brandi’s claims which Denise vehemently denied. That prompted Lisa to blast Denise for being a “hypocrite” as she was always so open while discussing other personal details, but remained mum about the alleged hook-up with Brandi.