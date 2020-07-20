Funny “Saturday Night Live” Cast Stories

Will Ferrell and Bill Hader just might be the funniest humans in existence.
1.
Will Ferrell once wore the same outfit — Wrangler jeans, a Western shirt, a vest, and a trucker hat — for an entire season of SNL.
2.
Fred Armisen and Bill Hader used to constantly prank call Seth Meyers at 4 a.m., pretending to be on a radio show.
3.
The only reason Eddie Murphy didn’t get fired from the show with the rest of the cast after his first season was because head writer Michael O’Donoghue thought Murphy ate dog food live on air.
4.
The first time John Mulaney was on camera, he missed his cue because he and Bobby Moynihan were so excited, they couldn’t stop high-fiving.
5.
Bill Hader got kicked out of Kate McKinnon’s audition because he couldn’t stop laughing.
6.
Larry David once stormed out of the studio and quit his job at SNL because his sketches never made it to air. He came back the following Monday like nothing had ever happened.
7.
Before the last show of season 27, the writers threw a wild party that ended with a spilled-punch slip ‘n’ slide, Horatio Sanz fracturing his ribs, and a towel full of vomit in front of Carson Daly’s office.
8.
When Paris Hilton hosted the show, Seth Meyers made a bet that he’d pay $1,000 to the first person she asked a personal question to.
9.
When Bill Hader hosted in 2018, John Mulaney made an appearance on “Weekend Update” where he tried to make Bill break by whispering “My girlfriend works at Yoshinoya Beef Bowl” in his ear.
10.
Will Ferrell accidentally punched Ellen DeGeneres in the face while rehearsing a sketch and gave her boxing headgear as an apology gift.
11.
The night before her SNL audition, Cheri Oteri got awful food poisoning. She still showed up to the studio the next morning, but she looked and felt so awful that the makeup artist greeted her by saying, “Oh my God, what happened to you?”
12.
Rachel Dratch once threw her back out in the middle of a read-through, so Johnny Knoxville reached into his pocket and pulled out a handful of loose pills to offer her.
13.
Back in the day, it wasn’t unusual for male writers on the show to pee in cups and leave them around their offices.
14.
Aidy Bryant once returned from the bathroom to find that Kate McKinnon had been dancing around with a hammer and knocked a hole into the wall of their office.
15.
A very pregnant Amy Poehler broke into tears at rehearsal the night before Jon Hamm was hosting, and he had the perfect words of advice for her: “Get your shit together.”
16.
Lorne Michaels once cut a sketch from airing because then–presidential hopeful Barrack Obama thought it was funny but too controversial.
17.
Will Ferrell had a face-to-face meeting with Michaels before his callback, so naturally Ferrell showed up with a briefcase full of counterfeit money to prank him.
Did we miss any of your favorite behind-the-scenes SNL stories? If so, tell us all about them in the comments below!

