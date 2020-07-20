Funny “Saturday Night Live” Cast Stories



Universal Pictures



Ferrell told the New York Times that his plan was to pile $25,000 worth of fake money on Michaels’ desk in the middle of the meeting and say something along the lines of, “Listen, Lorne, you and I can say whatever we want to say. But we really know what talks, and that’s money. I’m going to walk out of this room, and you can either take this money or not. And I can be on the show.” In the end, the vibe of the meeting was much less laid-back than Ferrell had been expecting, so he didn’t go through with his genius plan after all.