Fired Fox News Host Ed Henry and More Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Graphic Lawsuit

Areu also alleged in the filing that Carlson, Hannity, Kurtz and political analyst Caldwell, in addition to Henry, sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.

Each woman claimed that Fox News was aware Henry “had engaged in sexual misconduct as far back as early 2017,” but failed to prevent further acts of sexual violence against female staff.

As a result, Eckhart is suing Fox and Henry for violations of federal sex-trafficking laws, New York state and city human rights laws, and for gender-motivated violence under New York City’s administrative code. Likewise Areu is suing Henry and Fox News on the same grounds, except for the sex trafficking violations.

The plaintiffs request a jury trial and damages.

Fox News was previously the subject of a lawsuit after multiple women accused the late Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly of sexual misconduct. Both men denied any and all accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to USA Today, “The parent company of Fox News Channel, Twenty-First Century Fox, has paid $45 million in settlements related to sexual harassment allegations against former CEO Roger Ailes.”

The New York Times reported that O’Reilly reached legal settlements with at least six women totaling a reported $45 million in 2017.