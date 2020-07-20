‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Audition ‘Scared the Crap Out of Me’

Instagram

Offering more details over the time she tried to land the role of Anastasia Steele, the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress confesses she ‘didn’t really even know what she was saying.’

Lucy Hale has opened up about her “mortifying” experience of auditioning for the role of Anastasia Steele in the movie “Fifty Shades of Grey“.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star put herself forward for the role, which eventually went to Dakota Johnson, in the summer of 2013, when she was still appearing on the teen drama series.

Speaking to the Associated Press, the star recalled: “I was very young. It had to have been, not 10 years ago, it was a while ago and I was mortified.”

“It wasn’t actual scenes from the movie, but it was a very sexually forward monologue and I didn’t really even know what I was saying in the audition,” Lucy, now 31, confessed. “I was a little naive about it all, but yes, I did audition. I obviously didn’t get the part, but it was good for me because it scared the crap out of me to do an audition (like that).”

It’s not the first time Lucy has spoken about the experience – she previously admitted she wouldn’t have been “comfortable with everything that was happening in those movies,” joking: “And my dad would just keel over!”.