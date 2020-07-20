Federal Judge’s Son Fatally Shot By Man Believed To Be Posing As A Delivery Driver 4 Days After Judge Was Assigned A Case Linked To Jeffrey Epstein

A federal judge’s son was killed and her husband was injured after a shooting at their New Jersey home on Sunday night.

The person suspected of killing US District Court of New Jersey Esther Salas’ son is reportedly dead after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources told CNN.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Salas’ son, 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, and his father Mark Anderl opened the door for a package and were met with a hail of gunfire before the gunman, who was reportedly seen wearing a FedEx uniform, fled the scene. Salas was unharmed.

The shooting happened just four days after Salas was assigned to handle a class action lawsuit linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, federal court records show. The lawsuit is being brought against Deutsche Bank by Ali Karimi on behalf of investors who allege that the bank “failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk” including Epstein.

A FedEx package addressed to Salas was found by officials investigating a vehicle associated with the suspected shooter, according to a law enforcement source. The suspect was discovered in Liberty, New York, according to law enforcement sources.

“We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” Jonathan Lyons, a spokesman for FedEx, said in an email statement.

Law enforcement has not been aware of any threats against the judge, the source told CNN. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the shooting and did not speak directly to the case that was assigned to Salas.

The FBI is urging anyone with relevant information to the shooting to call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001.We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

