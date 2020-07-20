Farhan Akhtar announces Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter



For a long time there ‘d been rumours that Katrina Kaif might work with Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment. However today the makers announced their next with the diva and also dropped the first look.

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media to share the first look of his upcoming production titled Phone Bhoot. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. In the first look, we see the three leading stars in black suits, with candid expressions on their. Farhan Akhtar tweeted the first look saying, ‘The one-stop shop for all bhoot-related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in your nearest cinema in 2021.’



The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in your nearest cinema in 2021#KatrinaKaif @SiddhantChturvD #ishaankhatter @gurmmeet @raviivar @JasvinderBath @ritesh_sid @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/xisXUmCVwk

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 20, 2020







The first look of Phone Bhoot leaves us curious. We wonder if this is a horror-comedy or something quirky. We’ll wait and watch. This is Siddhanth Chaturvedi’s second film with Excel Entertainment after his debut Gully Boy. Ishaan Khatter is awaiting the release of The Suitable Boy on Netflix. He also has a small part to shoot for Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. Whereas Katrina Kaif is waiting for her Diwali 2020 release, Sooryavanshi which has been pushed due to the lockdown.