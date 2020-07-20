Fans Concerned About Kanye West’s Mental Health Following Bizarre Campaign Speech!!

Twitter Kanye West is once again concerned about the mental health of Kanye West after footage from his first campaign even was shared online — and he appears to be having a breakdown.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” during his first-ever campaign event.

West delivered his campaign speech at the Exquis Event Center in Charleston, South Carolina — wearing a bulletproof vest.

Ye then broke down in tears after revealing that his mother almost had an abortion — but didn’t. He then went on to add, “I almost killed my daughter,” referring to then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy with their first child, North.

Ye trended online but not for the right reasons. Twitter dragged him over his remarks about Tubman, but many think that his rambling campaign speech was further proof that he is suffering from another bipolar episode, as reported by several outlets.

