F1 schedule 2020: Date, start time, TV channel for every Formula 1 race

Fans feeling the need for speed needn’t wait any longer.

While the F1 season officially got underway at the Austrian GP on July 5, the schedule for the remainder of the year is starting to fill out, with 10 races officially on the docket with room for potentially more once the landscape of the coronavirus settles globally.

Originally scheduled to feature a record 22 races, the F1 season was lopped to just 10, given the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the sports world. Formula 1 wasn’t immune to it, either, with 15 races canceled, postponed or pending for the remainder of the year.

Originally, the Dutch Grand Prix was slated to make a return following an absence of 35 years, but the GP has unfortunately been banged, one of seven races officially canceled on the year. Five more races have been postponed, but with no makeup dates, if any, announced.

In its truest form, the 2020 F1 season is going to be a sprint, and everything you need to know about the shortened schedule can be found below.

(All times Eastern.)

Formula 1 2020 schedule

In all, there are 10 official races on the docket for the 2020 Formula One World Championship. FIA is looking to secure at least 15 races for the 2020 F1 season, with the traditional season finale at Abu Dhabi is still rumored to be on the docket for some time in December.

Lewis Hamilton and Team Mercedes cruised to an easy victory in the Styrian GP after not finishing on the podium at the start of the season on July 5. Hamilton doubled up on victories with a dominant performance at the Hungarian GP on July 19.

Date Race Course Start time TV channel Winner July 5 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 9:10 a.m. ESPN Valtteri Boltas July 12 Styrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton Aug. 2 British Grand Prix Silverstone 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Aug. 9 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Silverstone 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Aug. 16 Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Catalunya 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Aug. 30 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Sept. 6 Italian Grand Prix Monza 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Sept. 13 Tuscan Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix Mugello 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Sept. 27 Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD

Formula 1 2020 canceled races

Unfortunately, of F1’s original record 22-race schedule, a lot of scheduled GPs are now canceled in their entirety, including drivers’ returns to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix.

While some races are awaiting rescheduling, the following have been officially canceled: