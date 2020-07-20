Every Major NCIS Guest Star Ever

The ever-thrilling machine that is NCIS has been on the air for an impressive 17 seasons; since 2003, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has been leading a team of highly skilled investigators who solve tough crimes encountered by the Naval and Marine officers. Though big characters have come and go, including DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), and Quinn (Jennifer Espisito), the main cast has remained largely the same for some time, with heroes including Sloane (Maria Bello), Ducky (David McCallum) and, of course, that irresistible Torres (Wilmer Valderamma) drawing in millions of viewers every week to see how they save the day. Yet there’s another segment of important NCIS characters who’ve been an integral part of the show: the guest stars. Many, many actors who are now big A-list stars — and some who were already huge stars — have come to play on NCIS; from Sterling K. Brown to Misha Collins to Jamie Lee Curtis, well-known guest stars continue to be part of the show’s appeal and legacy. Here are 46 huge stars who appeared on NCIS over the years. Do you remember all their cameos?