European Union Fund, Bulgaria Protests, Mars Mission: Your Monday Briefing

“My knee just wobbles about and if I don’t use my two walking sticks, I will fall. It’s very scary,” she said.

She, along with nearly four million people in England on the National Health Service, are on waiting lists for routine hospital treatments.

Many patients like Ms. Fawcett are experiencing a deterioration in their health as hospitals operate at reduced capacity to accommodate coronavirus patients.

Details: The waiting list may soar to 10 million people by the end of the year, according to the N.H.S. Confederation, which represents hospitals and other health care providers. The service rejects that estimate.

Bigger picture: The coronavirus has sickened more people in Britain than in any other European country, with more than 45,000 dead and nearly 300,000 infected, although deaths have been on the decline recently.